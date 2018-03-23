Xiaomi 55-inch Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A series to go on flash sale at 12pm on Flipkart and Mi.com

Chinese device manufacturer maker Xiaomi's recently launched Mi LED Smart TV 4 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A series will be available for purchase in a flash sale on Mi's official website and on Flipkart at 12 pm on Friday.

The sale will include the 55 inch 4K Mi LED Smart TV 4 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A series which includes Full HD 43 inch LED TV and HD Ready 32 inch televisions. While the 55 inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 will be priced at Rs 39,999, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43 inch TV and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32 inch TV will be priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

As part of launch offer, buyers of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A series will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on Reliance JioFi connection. Since this is a flash sale, it is expected that the company might put up only a limited number of stocks.

Technical specifications

Mi LED Smart TV 4, claimed to be the thinnest LED TV ever, is a 55 inch (138.8 cm) television which is rated to play 4K content. At the thinnest point the smart television measures a meagre 4.9mm, which is thinner than an iPhone 7 and weighs about 17.2 kilograms (excluding the base kit). The television sports a frameless layout on the sides and the top but has thin frame at the bottom which is akin to its flagship phone the Mi Mix 2.

The television comes with 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports for connectivity. The TV also has an Ethernet port support AV Input along with the traditional antenna port. The television comes with a 2 GB RAM together with an 8 GB storage. For audio output the television has an S/PDIF port but lacks the 3.5 mm jack or the RCA output.

The television supports HDR 10 and has a display refresh rate of 60Hz. The television uses a 10-bit VA panel from Samsung.

The TV can be mounted on the wall, has down firing speakers and supports Bluetooth headphones via Bluetooth 4.0.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A series

As mentioned earlier, Mi LED Smart TV 4A series consists of two LED televisions, the Mi LED TV 4A 43 inch version and a 32 inch version.

The 43 inch version of Mi TV 4A comes with a Full-HD display resolution of 1920*1080 pixel and is powered by a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor. The television has a 60Hz screen refresh rate and comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage for installation of additional apps. The television comes equipped with 3xUSB ports, 3xHDMI ports, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm headphone jack along with an S/PDIF port. The television features DTS Audio and comes with 2x 10 Watt dome speakers.

Mi TV 4A 32 on the other hand comes with a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 1GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, DTS Audio, 2x 10 Watt dome speakers etc. However, the key difference between the 43 inch and the 32 inch television is the latter is an HD Ready television with resolution of 1366 x 768. In addition to this, the 32 inch television comes with 2xUSB ports, 3xHDMI ports, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm headphone jack.