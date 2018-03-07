Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C to launch at 3pm today: Expected price and major specs

Xiaomi is set to extend its television offering in the Indian market. The Chinese tech giant had launched its first smart television Mi LED Smart TV 4 in the country in February. Less than a month, the company is set to launch the Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The company made the announcement on social media using #SwitchToSmart. However, no further information was provided about the TV as yet. Nonetheless, the product was earlier listed on the company’s website for a short duration, when Xiaomi had indicated that it would launch the 43-inch Mi TV 4C, according to a News18 report.

The smart TV is expected to be priced at Rs 27,999. Speculation is rife that the device could be an upgraded version of the Mi TV 4C, which is already available in China in 3GB RAM-32GB storage options.

The television is expected to be powered by a 1.5GHz Quad-core Amlogic T962 Cortex-A53 processor combined with a Mali-T450 Graphics processor.

Mi TV 4C will also run on android-based PatchWall OS, just like its predecessor the Mi TV 4.

The company is believed to have opted to launch the TV online, which will be telecast live on Mi.com at 3 pm.