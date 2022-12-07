Xiaomi 13 series launch date rescheduled for December 11

The Xiaomi 13 series is available for pre-order in China ahead of its launch. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were set to make their debut in China earlier this month on December 1. But was indefinitely postponed following the death of Jiang Zemin - the former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

While Xiaomi has not provided a new launch date for the ’13 series’ in China, some local news websites have reported that major e-retail platforms like Mi Mall, Tmall, and JD.com have already started accepting pre-reservations for the Xiaomi 13 series. Additionally, several third-party stores on Taobao opened the pre-sale of the Xiaomi 13 series in advance.

Moreover, screenshots of the Mi Store app are now doing the rounds on Weibo. These screengrabs reveal that the Xiaomi 13 series launch in China will take place on December 11 at 07:00 pm (local time). Additionally, MIU 14, Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4, and the Xiaomi Mini Host (desktop PC) are all expected to make their debut alongside the flagship ’13 series’.

Xiaomi has been teasing details about the ’13 series’ for some time now, uploading samples of the Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens. The company also confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor. Xiaomi previously used a 1-inch camera sensor on the 12S Ultra.

Rumours also suggests that two 50 MP camera sensors will accompany the main 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 series will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip will be paired with LPDRR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. We can expect more details about the Xiaomi 13 series in the coming days.