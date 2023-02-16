 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available on Amazon: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Carlsen Martin
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, which will be launched on February 26 in India, will feature the first 1-inch smartphone camera in the country

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon India after its launch on February 26, the eve of World Mobile Conference, the Chinese phonemaker has said, a few days after announcing the debut date for the flagship phone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India will take place on February 26, 2023, at 9.30 pm.  The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch will be livestreamed across Xiaomi's official website and on its Indian social media handles.

A microsite for the Xiaomi 13 Pro has also gone live on Amazon India, which highlights Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica for the cameras on its upcoming flagship smartphone.