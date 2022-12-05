Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch tipped to take place soon after BIS spotting

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone series in China soon. The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to drop in China in the first half of December after the initial December 1 launch date was postponed.

The Xiaomi 13 series line-up is expected to include two smartphones – Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to debut sometime early next year. However, in more recent news, the Xiaomi 13 Pro was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro spotted on India’s BIS website by tipster Mukul Sharma reveals that the global variant will have the model number 2210132G. Xiaomi is set to confirm the launch of its flagship ’13 series’ outside China, although it is only a matter of time until the phones make their international debut.

Last year, the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Review) was the only flagship smartphone revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker in India. The absence of the vanilla Xiaomi 12 could indicate that only the ‘Pro’ model will launch in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could arrive in India as early as the first half of 2023. We should get more details after the Xiaomi 13 series launch in China.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will likely sport a 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could pack a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor paired with a 50 MP telephoto unit with a Samsung JN1 sensor and a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera sensor. The phone is also expected to feature a 32 MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will run Android 13 out of the box with the MIUI 14 skin on top.

