Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launching next month: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new set of flagship smartphones soon. The Xiaomi 12T series is expected to make its global debut late this month or early next month. The two new phones in the series will include the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.

A report by TechGoing suggests that the Xiaomi 12T series is launching in October alongside the Redmi Tab. A report WinFuture also reveals details about the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro’s pricing and specifications.

Both smartphones in the Xiaomi 12T series will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2712 x 1220 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The two phones will also get a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging support.

The Xiaomi 12T is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC, although the Xiaomi 12T Pro will likely use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Xiaomi 12T series will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is touted to feature a 200 MP primary Samsung HP1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.69 aperture. The vanilla Xiaomi 12T is expected to use a 108 MP main camera with an f/1.65 aperture. Both phones will use an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

TheXiaomi 12T is expected to feature a starting price of €650 (Roughly Rs 51,850). The Xiaomi 12T Pro is rumoured to feature a starting price of €850 (Roughly Rs 67,800). As of now, there is no word on availability of the Xiaomi 12T series in India. We should get more details about the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro soon.