English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launch confirmed for October 4

    Xiaomi is using the title “Make Moments Mega”, which could be a reference to the 200 MP camera sensor on the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

    Xiaomi has officially scheduled a new product launch next month. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm details about the launch, it will likely unveil the Xiaomi 12T series. Rumors about the launch of Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have been making the rounds recently.

    First off, the Xiaomi 12T series is launching globally on October 4, 2022. The Xiaomi launch event will start at 12:00 pm UTC or 05:30 pm IST. The event will be live streamed through Xiaomi’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Homepage.

    Xiaomi is using the title “Make Moments Mega”, which could be a reference to the 200 MP camera sensor on the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will opt for a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that was first incorporated on the Motorola X30 Pro or Edge 30 Ultra.

    Close

    Related stories

    Additionally, the Xiaomi 12T 5G will likely opt for the 108 MP primary camera. We are also expected to see a vanilla Xiaomi 12T, a new tablet titled the Redmi Pad and a new pair of TWS earbuds under the Redmi brand. The Xiaomi 12T series is expected to come in a Lunar Silver variant.

    Furthermore, the Xiaomi 12T 5G will likely use a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The Xiaomi 12T Pro, on the other hand, will likely use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both phones are also expected to use a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phones are also expected to come with 5,000 mAh batteries and 120W charging support.

    Also Read: Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launching next month: Check Expected Price and Specifications

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Facebook #smartphones #Twitter #Xiaomi #YouTube
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 05:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.