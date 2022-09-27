Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launch confirmed for October 4

Xiaomi has officially scheduled a new product launch next month. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm details about the launch, it will likely unveil the Xiaomi 12T series. Rumors about the launch of Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have been making the rounds recently.



Ready to #MakeMomentsMega!

Watch #XiaomiLaunch on our social media platforms on October 4th, 2022! pic.twitter.com/veD7ENAc4v — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 27, 2022

First off, the Xiaomi 12T series is launching globally on October 4, 2022. The Xiaomi launch event will start at 12:00 pm UTC or 05:30 pm IST. The event will be live streamed through Xiaomi’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Homepage.

Xiaomi is using the title “Make Moments Mega”, which could be a reference to the 200 MP camera sensor on the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will opt for a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that was first incorporated on the Motorola X30 Pro or Edge 30 Ultra.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 12T 5G will likely opt for the 108 MP primary camera. We are also expected to see a vanilla Xiaomi 12T, a new tablet titled the Redmi Pad and a new pair of TWS earbuds under the Redmi brand. The Xiaomi 12T series is expected to come in a Lunar Silver variant.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 12T 5G will likely use a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The Xiaomi 12T Pro, on the other hand, will likely use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both phones are also expected to use a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phones are also expected to come with 5,000 mAh batteries and 120W charging support.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launching next month: Check Expected Price and Specifications