Xiaomi 12S Lite launch confirmed: Check Expected Specifications, Price

The Xiaomi 12S series, which recently unveiled Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra globally, the company is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 12S Lite.

Unlike the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra, which use the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Xiaomi 12S Lite will be targeted towards the mid-range. Xiaomi has not provided an official launch date or specifications for the 12S Lite but has confirmed it would be “coming soon”.

The Xiaomi 12S Lite was recently spotted on a couple of e-commerce websites in Europe, which gives us a look at the possible pricing and specifications of the device. The Xiaomi 12S Lite was previously leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared images of the phone’s design as well.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched in China: Check price, specs, features

Xiaomi 12S Lite Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 12S Lite could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G or 778G+ mobile platform. The handset will sport a 6.55-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi 12S Lite is also expected to pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The Lite version of the Xiaomi 12S could opt for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP depth/macro unit. The phone may also get a 32 MP selfie camera. It will weigh 173g and measure 7.29 thick, which is in line with Xiaomi’s “featherweight slim design” branding.

From the listing and previous reports, the Xiaomi 12S Lite's price will likely be below Rs 40,000 in Europe. As of now, there is no information about the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Lite, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra's launch in India.