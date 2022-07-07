English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Xiaomi 12S Lite launch confirmed: Check Expected Specifications, Price

    Unlike the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra, which use a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Xiaomi 12S Lite will be targeted towards the mid-range

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

    The Xiaomi 12S series, which recently unveiled Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra globally, the company is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 12S Lite.

    Unlike the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra, which use the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Xiaomi 12S Lite will be targeted towards the mid-range. Xiaomi has not provided an official launch date or specifications for the 12S Lite but has confirmed it would be “coming soon”.

    The Xiaomi 12S Lite was recently spotted on a couple of e-commerce websites in Europe, which gives us a look at the possible pricing and specifications of the device. The Xiaomi 12S Lite was previously leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared images of the phone’s design as well.

    Also Read: Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched in China: Check price, specs, features

    Xiaomi 12S Lite Expected Specifications

    Close

    Related stories

    The Xiaomi 12S Lite could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G or 778G+ mobile platform. The handset will sport a 6.55-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi 12S Lite is also expected to pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

    The Lite version of the Xiaomi 12S could opt for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP depth/macro unit. The phone may also get a 32 MP selfie camera. It will weigh 173g and measure 7.29 thick, which is in line with Xiaomi’s “featherweight slim design” branding.

    From the listing and previous reports, the Xiaomi 12S Lite's price will likely be below Rs 40,000 in Europe. As of now, there is no information about the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Lite, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra's launch in India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.