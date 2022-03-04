Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro global price revealed ahead of possible March launch: Report

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch details have leaked

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro first arrived in Chinese markets in December 2021. And while the Xiaomi 12 series is yet to get a global launch date, reports hint that they will be announced in international markets sometime in March.

We may not have an official global launch date for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, but the prices of the two devices have been revealed in Europe. According to an exclusive report by Pricebaba, the Xiaomi 12’s price in Europe will start from €899 (roughly Rs 75,450) while the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s price will begin at €1,099 (roughly Rs 92,200).

If this pricing is accurate, then the Xiaomi 12 will fetch a higher starting price than the Galaxy S22 in Europe. Additionally, the Xiaomi 12 Pro might cost more than the Galaxy S22+. Since the Xiaomi 12 series has already been unveiled in China, we already have all the details about the two devices.

Xiaomi 12 specifications

Xiaomi 12 specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Xiaomi 12 display has a 6.28-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The 12-bit display has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It also comes with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,600 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging and comes with 50W wireless charging support. The device sports a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED display. It is an LTPO panel that lets the display refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification.

It sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. There is also a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The phone has a 32MP front camera.