MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced cameras detailed in recent leak

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra models are expected to use a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced are set to debut in late December or early next year. According to recent rumours, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced is expected to arrive as the most premium smartphone in the series and will be accompanied by several other Xiaomi 12 models.

However, the most recent leak by Xiaomiui (Spotted by 91mobiles) suggests that the code of both Ultra devices are built on the same ROM and source. Both phones also have the codename ‘Thor’ and ‘Loki’, respectively. The report suggests that both the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1).

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will use a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with three more 48 MP camera sensors, a telephoto, ultrawide, and a 10x Zoom Periscope lens. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced is said to have the same cameras as the standard Ultra model but is set to get a fifth camera.

The report notes that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced will feature a 48 MP 2x Zoom camera, a 48 MP 5x Zoom camera, and a 48 MP 10x Zoom shooter. The handset is set to offer 15x zoom for video as well. While the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will likely get a global debut like last year’s Mi 11 Ultra, the Enhanced model’s availability might be limited to China.

Apart from the two Ultra models, the Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to launch the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi and Xiaomi 12 Pro next month. Additionally, recent rumours also suggest a Xiaomi 12 Mini model is in the works.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Nov 19, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.