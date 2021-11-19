Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced cameras detailed in recent leak

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced are set to debut in late December or early next year. According to recent rumours, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced is expected to arrive as the most premium smartphone in the series and will be accompanied by several other Xiaomi 12 models.

However, the most recent leak by Xiaomiui (Spotted by 91mobiles) suggests that the code of both Ultra devices are built on the same ROM and source. Both phones also have the codename ‘Thor’ and ‘Loki’, respectively. The report suggests that both the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1).

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will use a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with three more 48 MP camera sensors, a telephoto, ultrawide, and a 10x Zoom Periscope lens. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced is said to have the same cameras as the standard Ultra model but is set to get a fifth camera.

The report notes that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced will feature a 48 MP 2x Zoom camera, a 48 MP 5x Zoom camera, and a 48 MP 10x Zoom shooter. The handset is set to offer 15x zoom for video as well. While the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will likely get a global debut like last year’s Mi 11 Ultra, the Enhanced model’s availability might be limited to China.