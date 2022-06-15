Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications leaked, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display tipped

Xiaomi is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset soon. The handset in question will likely be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which is set to debut as the most premium offering by the smartphone maker.

Now, a new leak has emerged revealing some key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Tipster Yogesh Brar uploaded a tweet revealing most of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s specifications.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to launch in China sometime next month and will also leverage Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica for the rear cameras. Let’s take a look at some of the specifications touted on the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will run Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. The handset will pack a 4,800 mAh battery and come with 67W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging. On the front, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will opt for a 20 MP selfie camera.

The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will opt for a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The rear camera setup will also consist of a ToF sensor and an Auto-Focus module.

For comparison, the company’s current flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Review) features three 50 MP cameras on the back. However, the camera setup on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra appears similar to that of the last generations Mi 11 Ultra (Review), if the leak is to be believed. We should get more information about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra in the coming days.