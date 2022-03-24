English
    Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch timeline tipped, could arrive in May: Report

    Xiaomi is reportedly partnering with camera-maker Leica for the development of the camera system on the device.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST

    The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is set to get an official debut soon. The company recently unveiled three phones in the Xiaomi 12 series in Europe, including the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. While the Xiaomi 12 series launch in India is set to take place soon, new information about the top-end Xiaomi 12 Ultra has leaked online.

    The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is yet to get a global launch and hasn’t been unveiled in the Chinese market yet. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra (Review) around March–April, which suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s launch could be imminent.

    However, a new report by PriceBaba in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s launch in China will take place in May. The phone will make its way to global markets following the Chinese launch.

    Xiaomi 12 Ultra Expected Specifications

    Rumours about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Xiaomi is reportedly partnering with camera-maker Leica for the development of the camera system on the device.

    Additionally, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that we saw on the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. The phone is expected to feature a QHD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also pack a 4,900 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

    The phone is also expected to have a quad-rear camera setup with a primary, ultrawide, and two periscope lenses. As of now, there is no information on whether Xiaomi will ditch the second display seen on the Mi 11 Ultra.
