Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch set to take place next month, according to company CEO

Rumours about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra hit the internet even before the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. However, as we move into the third quarter of 2022, we finally have concrete information about the launch timeline for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

We recently got some details about the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12 Pro and now, it is all but confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be arriving next month. In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi co-founder – Lei Jun, revealed that the company will introduce a new smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in China next month.

While Jun didn’t specify the phone in question, he is likely talking about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra as he mentions the “annual masterpiece”. The Mi 11 Ultra was the best smartphone from the company in 2021 and its successor, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, is expected to take its place this year. So it is safe to say that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch in China will take place in July.

Jun also highlights the improvements in stability, sustained performance, and power consumption that the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will bring, calling it a “major leap in performance and energy consumption”.

While we still don’t know much about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, its specifications were recently leaked by industry insider Yogesh Brar. Xiaomi is also expected to leverage its new partnership with Lecia on the 12 Ultra, bringing big improvements in the camera department.

