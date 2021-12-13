MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 12 Ultra design with four rear cameras leaked ahead of launch

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Source: Technizo Concept

Source: Technizo Concept

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is set to arrive sometime this month or during the next. And while specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra are still relatively unknown, a recent video showcases the phone’s unique camera island.

If the render in the video is accurate, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will continue the same unorthodox camera legacy of the Mi 11 Ultra (Review). However, unlike its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has ditched the second screen on the back along with the Mi branding. The video, published by LetsGoDigital, is based on a leak of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s case.

The video reveals a circular camera island on the back with four cameras. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to feature a 50 MP Samsung ISOCell GN5 primary sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48 MP periscope telephoto unit with up to 10x hybrid zoom.

Source Source

The information of the fourth sensor is unavailable, but you can expect a standard telephoto camera with the standard 2x or 3x magnification or a 3D depth sensor. The other cutouts on the camera island are an LED flash, a light sensor, and the PDAF.

Close

Related stories

The renders of the phone in the video also reveal the Leica branding on the back of the device. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to come with an IP68 rating.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Qualcomm #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 13, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.