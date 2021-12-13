Xiaomi 12 Ultra design with four rear cameras leaked ahead of launch

Source: Technizo Concept

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is set to arrive sometime this month or during the next. And while specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra are still relatively unknown, a recent video showcases the phone’s unique camera island.

If the render in the video is accurate, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will continue the same unorthodox camera legacy of the Mi 11 Ultra (Review). However, unlike its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has ditched the second screen on the back along with the Mi branding. The video, published by LetsGoDigital, is based on a leak of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra’s case.

The video reveals a circular camera island on the back with four cameras. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to feature a 50 MP Samsung ISOCell GN5 primary sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48 MP periscope telephoto unit with up to 10x hybrid zoom.

The information of the fourth sensor is unavailable, but you can expect a standard telephoto camera with the standard 2x or 3x magnification or a 3D depth sensor. The other cutouts on the camera island are an LED flash, a light sensor, and the PDAF.