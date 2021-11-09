Xiaomi 12 tipped to feature improved 50 MP triple rear cameras and 100W fast charging support

As we head into the last couple of months of 2021, the rumours about the next-generation of flagships have been pouring in. The most recent of these rumours reveal some key specifications of Xiaomi’s next flagship phone, the Xiaomi 12.

According to known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to get a triple rear camera setup, while the handset’s battery will support 100W fast-charging. Xiaomi is also set to drop the ‘Mi’ branding and will go with Xiaomi 12.

The Xiaomi 12 is also expected to be the first device in the company’s line-up to feature a Snapdragon 898 chipset. The handset might also use the latest LPDDR5X DRAM by Samsung. The Xiaomi 12 is also tipped to come with 100W fast-charging support as compared to 120W on the Mi 11T Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 is also expected to feature a 50 MP primary camera sensor paired with a telephoto and ultrawide snapper. The main 50 MP camera could be a ISOCELL GN2 or ISOCELL GN5 sensor. The Xiaomi 12 will also being a big, high-refresh-rate display as well as a big battery.