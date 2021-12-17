Xiaomi 12 specifications, design renders leaked ahead of rumoured December 28 launch

Xiaomi 12 design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone series is rumoured to debut on December 28. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the Xiaomi 12 series launch date yet. While we wait for the official confirmation, a new report has revealed the Xiaomi 12 specifications and design renders ahead of the launch.

Xiaomi 12 design renders

Xiaomi 12 is among the two devices that could launch at the rumoured December 28 event. The company has not yet officially confirmed any details so far. Meanwhile, tipster OnLeaks and Zouton have leaked the design and specs of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. The phone has a 6.2-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to feature support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 has a rectangular camera module housing a triple-camera setup. It has a large circular cutout and two smaller circles along with the LED flash. There is no word on the camera sensor details at the moment. The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP front camera sensor.

Under the hood, we can expect it to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone will come with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for wireless charging.

As per the report, Xiaomi 12 will come in Black, White and Gold. It measures 152.7 x 70.0 x 8.6mm. The exact Xiaomi 12 launch date remains unknown. If the December 28 launch date is indeed true, we can expect the company to drop an official teaser in the next few days.