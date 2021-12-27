Xiaomi 12 specifications, design images leaked ahead of December 28 launch

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications have leaked online. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone will debut on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. The report also reveals the official marketing images, design and colour options of Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro design renders leaked alongside the specifications reveal that the phone will sport a curved display. It will feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. According to XiaomiUI, the Xiaomi 12 Pro display will have an LTPO panel, resulting in the refresh rate switching between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The phone has a rectangular camera module, similar to the Xiaomi 12. It will house a 50MP Sony iMX707 primary camera sensor and a 50MP Samsung telephoto camera. There is also a 50MP ultrawide camera rumoured to offer a 115-degree field of view.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is likely to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is also said to pack a 4600 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

The phone will weigh 205 grams and come in glass and leather finishes. The glass variant will be 8.16mm thick, whereas the leather variant will measure 8.66mm. The device will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It will come in four colours - Blue, Black, Pink, and Green.