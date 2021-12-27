MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 12 specifications, design images leaked ahead of December 28 launch

At the Xiaomi 12 launch event, the company is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12X alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications have leaked online. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone will debut on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. The report also reveals the official marketing images, design and colour options of Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications 

Xiaomi 12 Pro design renders leaked alongside the specifications reveal that the phone will sport a curved display. It will feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. According to XiaomiUI, the Xiaomi 12 Pro display will have an LTPO panel, resulting in the refresh rate switching between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The phone has a rectangular camera module, similar to the Xiaomi 12. It will house a 50MP Sony iMX707 primary camera sensor and a 50MP Samsung telephoto camera. There is also a 50MP ultrawide camera rumoured to offer a 115-degree field of view. 

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is likely to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is also said to pack a 4600 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Close

Related stories

The phone will weigh 205 grams and come in glass and leather finishes. The glass variant will be 8.16mm thick, whereas the leather variant will measure 8.66mm. The device will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It will come in four colours - Blue, Black, Pink, and Green.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 27, 2021 11:23 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.