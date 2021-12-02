MARKET NEWS

English
Xiaomi 12 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the way

The Oppo Find X4 series and iQOO 9 series will also adopt the new Snapdragon chip by Q1 2022.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset was recently unveiled as the next flagship chip to power the premium Android smartphones of 2022. We already know the Realme GT 2 Pro and Moto Edge X30 will be among the first devices to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, a new teaser suggests Xiaomi might be the first to use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chip.

In a tweet, Xiaomi Founder and CEO, Mr. Lei Jun said that the Xiaomi 12 series will be the “world’s first smartphones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 mobile platform”.


While Xiaomi has not revealed an exact launch date for the 12 series, it does say that the phones will be arriving soon. Previous reports suggest that the Xiaomi 12 line-up will debut on December 12. However, Motorola recently announced a December 9 launch date for its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone.
Xiaomi is not the only OEM gearing up to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. The Oppo Find X4 series and iQOO 9 series will also adopt the new chip by Q1 2022.
first published: Dec 2, 2021 05:14 pm

