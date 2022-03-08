Xiaomi 12 series official global launch date set for March 15, India release could follow soon

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch details have leaked

The Xiaomi 12 series recently go an official global launch date. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were unveiled in China in December last year and are now making their way to global audiences.

The global launch event for the Xiaomi 12 series is set to take place on March 15 at 20:00 GMT+8 or 05:30 pm IST. The event will be streamed online through the company’s official website and other media platforms.

The launch date for the Xiaomi 12 series in India is yet to be announced. Since the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have already been unveiled in China, we already know the specifications of the two devices. According to a previous report, the Xiaomi 12’s price in Europe will start from €899 (roughly Rs 75,450) while the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s price will begin at €1,099 (roughly Rs 92,200).

Xiaomi 12 Specifications

Xiaomi 12 specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Xiaomi 12 display has a 6.28-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The 12-bit display has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It also comes with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,600 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging and comes with 50W wireless charging support. The device sports a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED display. It is an LTPO panel that lets the display refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification. It sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. There is also a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The phone has a 32MP front camera.