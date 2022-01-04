MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 12 series global launch could take place as early as next month: Report

The launch of the Xiaomi 12 series in India could take place at the same time as or soon after the global launch.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
Xiaomi 12 specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12 specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4500 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 12 series was recently unveiled in China, introducing three phones to the line-up including the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. And while the launch was limited to China, the phone might be coming to other regions soon.

MySmartPrice recently collaborated with tipster Mukul Sharma to provide a timeline for the Xiaomi 12 series launch in India. The report notes that the Xiaomi 12 series will debut globally by the end of February or early March. It also suggests that the Xiaomi 12 models could arrive in India at the same time as the global launch or soon after.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently posted on Weibo suggesting that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will make its way to China during the Chinese Spring festival that starts from February 1. The tipster also claims that the Ultra model in the Xiaomi 12 series will feature a periscope super-telephoto camera.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were among the first device to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the Xiaomi 12X opted for an older Snapdragon 870 chip. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip but will likely receive big upgrades in the camera department.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 launched in China with 50MP triple-camera, up to 120W fast charging
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 4, 2022 03:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.