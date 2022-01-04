Xiaomi 12 series global launch could take place as early as next month: Report

Xiaomi 12 specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4500 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 12 series was recently unveiled in China, introducing three phones to the line-up including the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. And while the launch was limited to China, the phone might be coming to other regions soon.

MySmartPrice recently collaborated with tipster Mukul Sharma to provide a timeline for the Xiaomi 12 series launch in India. The report notes that the Xiaomi 12 series will debut globally by the end of February or early March. It also suggests that the Xiaomi 12 models could arrive in India at the same time as the global launch or soon after.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently posted on Weibo suggesting that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will make its way to China during the Chinese Spring festival that starts from February 1. The tipster also claims that the Ultra model in the Xiaomi 12 series will feature a periscope super-telephoto camera.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were among the first device to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the Xiaomi 12X opted for an older Snapdragon 870 chip. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip but will likely receive big upgrades in the camera department.