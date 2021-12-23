Xiaomi 12 series' details revealed ahead of China launch next Tuesday

Xiaomi 12 series is arriving in China on Tuesday next week and the company has teased several details about the two devices slated for launch at the event: Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.

For example, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will have a 6.28-inch screen with an A+ rating by DisplayMate.

The company notes that the screen, which has created “15 new records”, will feature outstanding colour accuracy and depth performance as well as 16,000 levels of screen brightness.

The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Xiaomi has not made any mention of the phone’s resolution, which suggests it will use an FHD+ panel.

The phone maker has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be equipped with a “second-generation low-power 2K screen". The device will boast E5 luminous material, second-gen LTPO material, and 120Hz intelligent dynamic refresh rate. And like the vanilla Xiaomi 12, the Pro model has an A+ rating by DisplayMate.

Xiaomi also notes that the 12 series will use the new “Xiaomi Image Brain” tech. The company has spent two years of research and development to improve its camera algorithms. The teaser also talks up faster image processing in all scenarios including night mode.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company has reworked its cooling system to keep the new flagship chip in check.

Xiaomi 12 Expected Price, Specifications

According to leaked details, Xiaomi 12 price in China will start at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The device will launch in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options, which will be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,200) and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 52,000).

According to the leaked Xiaomi 12 specifications, the device will have a full HD+ 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will also come with HDR10+ certification along with Dolby Vision, DisplayMate A+ rating, etc.

Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. There will be a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 1/1.28" sensor, 13MP ultrawide camera, and 3x telephoto camera with Optical Image Stabilisation. It will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.