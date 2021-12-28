Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 price leaked hours ahead of the official launch

Xiaomi 12 will launch on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in China.

The Xiaomi 12 price in China has leaked online. The flagship smartphones will launch later today (December 28) in China. At the Xiaomi 12 launch event, the company will also launch the Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the pricing details of all three Xiaomi 12 series smartphones hours before the launch.

Xiaomi 12 price

According to Agarwal, the Xiaomi 12 price in China will start at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 50,600). For the price, users will get 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the flagship smartphone, which will be priced at CNY 4599 (roughly Rs 54,100) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,800), respectively. This is contrary to a previous report, which also claimed to have leaked the Xioami 12 pricing details.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price

Agarwal claims that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will also come in three storage options. The base 8GB RAM option with 128GB storage will be priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,800). The smartphone will also arrive in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options and will be priced at CNY 5299 (roughly Rs 62,300) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs 67,000), respectively.

Xiaomi 12X price

The most affordable smartphone among the three devices is the Xiaomi 12X. Agarwal claims that the device will launch in China for CNY 3499 (roughly Rs 41,200) and will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come in a 256GB storage option with 8GB RAM, which is likely to be priced at CNY 3799 (roughly Rs 44,700). Lastly, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the 12X will be launched for CNY 3999 (roughly Rs 47,100).

The official pricing will be announced at the Xiaomi 12 launch event. We advise our readers to take the leaked pricing with a pinch of salt.