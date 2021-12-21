MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi 12 launch date confirmed; to be unveiled in China on Dec 28

While the official teaser poster does not reveal the names of the devices, the Weibo handles of Xiaomi senior executives suggest that the company will launch the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
Xiaomi 12 launch date has been confirmed. The company took to Weibo to confirm the official launch date of Xiaomi 12 series in China. Xiaomi 12 series will debut in China on December 28. The company will launch at least three devices at the Xiaomi 12 event on December 28.

While the official teaser poster does not reveal the names of the devices, the Weibo handles of Xiaomi senior executives suggest that the company will launch the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X. 

Some details of the devices have leaked in the past. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The Xiaomi 12X, on the other hand, is likely to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

In terms of charging, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X will support 67W fast charging, whereas the 12 Pro is said to come with 120W fast charging support. The devices will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. 

A recent report also revealed the Xiaomi 12 design renders and specifications. The phone has a 6.2-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to feature support for a 120Hz refresh rate. 

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 has a rectangular camera module housing a triple-camera setup. It has a large circular cutout and two smaller circles along with the LED flash. There is no word on the camera sensor details at the moment. The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP front camera sensor. These are leaked or rumoured specifications and we advise our readers to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt.
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 21, 2021 11:11 am

