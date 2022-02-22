Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch event details leaked; could be priced aggressively to take on Samsung Galaxy S22

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch details have leaked

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch timeline has leaked online. A new report claims that the Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch event will take place in April 2022. The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was launched in the last week of December 2021. It comes with top-tier specifications for a 2022 premium smartphone.

Xiaomi is currently quiet about the Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date. The MySmartPrice report claims that the smartphone will launch in early April. It does not reveal the launch date. Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, the report further claims that the Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India could be around Rs 60,000. The device’s specifications and pricing will be quite aggressive to take on the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 13 mini, etc.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in China for CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 55,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,100) and CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 63,700).

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,600 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging and comes with 50W wireless charging support. It sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. There is also a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor. The phone has a 32MP front camera.

The device sports a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED display. It is an LTPO panel that lets the display refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification.