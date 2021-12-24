Xiaomi 12 official design renders leaked days before launch

Xiaomi 12 will launch on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in China.

Xiaomi 12 design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will launch on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in China. Ahead of the official Xiaomi 12 launch event, the device’s pricing details were also tipped.

Xiaomi 12 design renders

Xiaomi 12 will get a major design upgrade over its predecessor based on the leaked marketing images shared by tipster Evan Blass. The flagship smartphone is confirmed to get a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a hole punch at the top centre. It will also have a 120Hz refresh rate support and a Full HD+ resolution. The Xiaomi 12 images confirm that the display is slightly curved on the sides. It has thin bezels at the top and bottom of the display.

On the back, there is a rectangular module housing a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 50MP primary camera sensor. There are two tiny cutouts and as per a recently leaked Xiaomi 12 specifications sheet, it will include a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The LED flash is located inside the camera module.

The device should have a metal frame since it has antenna lines on it. On the right edge are the volume and power buttons. The leaked renders reveal the three colour options - Green, Blue, and Grey.

Other Xiaomi 12 specifications leaked so far include a 4500 mAh battery with 67W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Android 13-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12 price