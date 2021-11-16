MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi 12 Mini full specs revealed online, launch date tipped for December 21

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a 50 MP primary camera at the helm.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST
Source: Twitter


Xiaomi is set to announce its next-gen flagship sometime in December. The company is said to unveil several devices in the line-up with rumours suggesting that we are set to see a Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Mini, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and now, a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced. However, the most recent leaks provide in-depth details about the Xiaomi 12 Mini as well as some aspects of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced.

Twitter user Mayank Kumar shared some details about the Xiaomi 12 Mini. Kumar claims that the Xiaomi 12 Mini will arrive in China on December 21. According to the tweet, the device will sport a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

The Xiaomi 12 Mini is also expected to use a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also said to come with a 108 MP primary camera sensor, a 20 MP ultrawide shooter, telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 2 MP portrait camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Mini could also pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 67W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The phone is also expected to feature dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, an IP68 rating, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and more. According to the leaked poster, the Xiaomi 12 Mini will feature a starting price of CNY 3,599 (Roughly Rs 42,000), while the top model will set you back CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 50,150).

Moving on to the two Xiaomi 12 Ultra devices, Xiaomiui reported that both the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Ultra Enhanced will use the Snapdragon 898 SoC, Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset. The two devices are expected to feature a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor and three other 48 MP camera sensors. It is also highly unlikely that we will see any of the Xiaomi 12 models use a 200 MP camera sensor.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station also confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have the Leica branding on its camera lenses. While Xiaomi will reveal multiple devices in the Xiaomi 12 line-up, the top-end Ultra models are said to arrive sometime in Q1 2022, rather than next month.
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Nov 16, 2021 05:53 pm

