Xiaomi 12 Lite India launch could take place in coming months; Mi 11 Lite may be discontinued

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing a new smartphone launch in India soon. The Mi 11 Lite could be discontinued in India, hinting toward the imminent launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite in the country.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite was only recently revealed in Europe following the launch of the Xiaomi 12S series – Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Xiaomi 12 Lite could be hitting Indian shores soon.

Guglani also notes that Xiaomi could discontinue the Mi 11 Lite soon, although he did mention that the Mi 11 Lite NE 5G would still be available in the country. There is no official timeline for the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite in India, although the tipster did note that it would be arriving in the coming months.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi 12 Lite sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Xiaomi 12 Lite gets a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 12 Lite packs a 4300 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

It runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, and more. The Xiaomi 12 Lite price is set at $399 (roughly Rs 31,650).