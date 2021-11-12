Xiaomi 12 launch date could be announced soon, specifications leaked

Xiaomi 12 launch date could be announced soon. If a new rumour is to be believed, the Mi 11 series successor could launch in December 2022. Some key Xiaomi 12 specifications have also leaked online ahead of the rumoured launch.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi will host the Xiaomi 12 launch event in December 2022 in China. The company will opt for Qualcomm’s next flagship platform, which is likely to be called the Snapdragon 898 SoC. The chipmaker is set to unveil its new flagship processor for smartphones at the Qualcomm Summit on November 30.

Digital Chat Station further claims that Xiaomi 12 will emphasise on the camera and display. It was previously rumoured that the Xiaomi 12 camera module will feature three 50MP camera sensors for wide, ultrawide and telephoto shots. The latter will have a 5x periscope zoom setup. The device is also expected to sport an AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display with features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, over 1000 nits peak brightness, etc. Xiaomi is likely to stick to a hole-punch cutout display and not launch the Xiaomi 12 series with an under-display camera.

Also leaked is the charging speed. According to reports, the Xiaomi 12 will debut with 100W fast charging support. It is expected to pack 4,500 or 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The company has not yet confirmed the Xiaomi 12 launch date yet. Therefore, it is best to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt.