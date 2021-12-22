Xiaomi 12 display specifications confirmed; Xiaomi 12 Pro visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Xiaomi 12 design renders and specifications have leaked ahead of the December 28 launch event.

Xiaomi 12 launch date was announced earlier this week. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone will debut in China on December 28. At the Xiaomi 12 launch event, the company will also unveil the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone was listed on Geekbench with the model number 2201122C.

The Geekbench listing of Xiaomi 12 Pro, spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals that the smartphone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It has 12GB of RAM and runs Android 12 out of the box. The device will have a MIUI 13 skin on top of Android. On Geekbench, the phone scored 1224 and 3823 in the single-core and multi-core tests.

Xiaomi has also confirmed some key display specs and features of the Xiaomi 12 series. The device will come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED panel with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Xiaomi 12 display will have a peak brightness of 1600 nits. Both devices, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 12 design renders and specifications have also leaked in the past. On the back, the Xiaomi 12 has a rectangular camera module housing a triple-camera setup. It has a large circular cutout and two smaller circles along with the LED flash. There is no word on the camera sensor details at the moment. The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP front camera sensor.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to support 120W fast charging, whereas the vanilla model could come with 67W fast charging support. These are leaked or rumoured specifications and we advise our readers to take them with a pinch of salt.

There is no word on the Xiaomi 12 India launch date at the moment. Considering that the company is pushing its premium smartphones in the country, we can expect the Xiaomi 12 launch in India to take place sometime next year.