MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 11T Pro launched in India; on sale during Amazon Great Republic Day 2022

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India starts at Rs 39,999.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications include 120W fast charging, a 108MP triple-camera setup and a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications include 120W fast charging, a 108MP triple-camera setup and a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Xiaomi 11T Pro India price and availability details have been announced. The device is Xiaomi’s new premium smartphone in India which goes head-to-head against the OnePlus 9RT. Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for purchase starting 2 PM on January 19 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India

Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in three storage options. The phone’s base variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 39,999. There is also an 8GB+ 256GB variant, which is priced at Rs 41,999. Lastly, the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 43,999. The phone comes in three storage options - Meteorite Black, Moonlight White and Celestial Magic.

As part of the launch offers, customers with a CITI Bank card can avail a Rs 5000 discount on the purchase of the Xiaomi 11T Pro during the sale.

With the pricing, the Xiaomi 11T Pro undercuts its arch-rival, the OnePlus 9RT (hands-on review). OnePlus launched the 9RT in two storage configurations. OnePlus 9RT price in India for the base 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 42,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 46,999. 

Close

Related stories

Also read: Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 9RT

The Xiaomi 11T Pro goes on sale starting 2 PM on January 19 via Amazon India, Mi Home Stores and Mi.com.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a flat screen with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The screen has 1000 nits peak brightness and comes with HD10+ certification.

Under the hood, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging support. The phone is claimed to charge completely within 17 minutes. We will test the claim in our upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro review.

On the back, the Xiaomi 11T Pro camera module has a triple-sensor setup. The main camera is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review). The main camera does not support optical image stabilisation (OIS) but Xiaomi tells that the camera on the 11T Pro captures more frames at multiple exposures and merges them to process the final output.

The device also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP tele-macro camera. In terms of software, the Xiaomi smartphone gets Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. It comes with Harmon Kardon-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, which is also available on the flagship Mi 11 Ultra (Review)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #OnePlus 9RT #smartphones #Xiaomi #Xiaomi 11T Pro
first published: Jan 19, 2022 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.