Xiaomi 11T Pro launched in India; on sale during Amazon Great Republic Day 2022

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications include 120W fast charging, a 108MP triple-camera setup and a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Xiaomi 11T Pro India price and availability details have been announced. The device is Xiaomi’s new premium smartphone in India which goes head-to-head against the OnePlus 9RT. Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for purchase starting 2 PM on January 19 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India

Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in three storage options. The phone’s base variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 39,999. There is also an 8GB+ 256GB variant, which is priced at Rs 41,999. Lastly, the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 43,999. The phone comes in three storage options - Meteorite Black, Moonlight White and Celestial Magic.

As part of the launch offers, customers with a CITI Bank card can avail a Rs 5000 discount on the purchase of the Xiaomi 11T Pro during the sale.

With the pricing, the Xiaomi 11T Pro undercuts its arch-rival, the OnePlus 9RT (hands-on review). OnePlus launched the 9RT in two storage configurations. OnePlus 9RT price in India for the base 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 42,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 46,999.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro goes on sale starting 2 PM on January 19 via Amazon India, Mi Home Stores and Mi.com.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a flat screen with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The screen has 1000 nits peak brightness and comes with HD10+ certification.

Under the hood, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging support. The phone is claimed to charge completely within 17 minutes. We will test the claim in our upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro review.

On the back, the Xiaomi 11T Pro camera module has a triple-sensor setup. The main camera is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which is also found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review). The main camera does not support optical image stabilisation (OIS) but Xiaomi tells that the camera on the 11T Pro captures more frames at multiple exposures and merges them to process the final output.