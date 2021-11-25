MARKET NEWS

English
Xiaomi 11T Pro, 11T, Redmi 10 2022 India launch rumoured; RAM, storage and colour options leaked

Xiaomi could bring the Redmi 10 2022 to India as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 4G launched in China.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
The two Xiaomi 11T smartphones have already been launched in China. They share most of the specs, with differences in the performance unit and fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11T series India launch has been tipped. According to a report by 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch its premium smartphones in India very soon. Xiaomi is also said to be working on the Redmi 10 2022 India launch date, which could be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 4G launched in China.

The report reveals the RAM, storage and colour options of the upcoming Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones in India. Agarwal claims that the Xiaomi 11T will launch in India in two storage configurations. The device will come with 8GB RAM as standard and offer two storage options - 128GB, 256GB. 

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, on the other hand, will be offered in three options - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. Both devices will launch in White, Blue, and Grey colour options, according to Agarwal. 

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The two Xiaomi 11T smartphones have already been launched in China. They share most of the specs, with differences in the performance unit and fast charging support. The Pro model packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 120W fast charging support. The vanilla Xiaomi 11T has a Dimensity 1200 SoC and supports 67W fast charging.

Both devices sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. They pack a 5000mAh battery and feature a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP tele-macro sensor. For selfies, both phones have a 16MP front camera sensor inside the hole-punch cutout. The devices run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Redmi 10 2022 India launch

The report also claims that the Redmi 10 2022 launch in India is imminent. Agarwal claims that the Redmi 10 2022 will launch in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. It will be available in White, Blue, and Grey colour options. In addition to this, Xiaomi is also said to launch the Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2, Watch 2 Lite, and Xiaomi Watch S1 Active in the coming weeks.
Tags: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:50 am

