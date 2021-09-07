MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro design leaked via case renders ahead of September 15 launch

The Xiaomi 11T series could feature 120W fast charging.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

Xiaomi 11T series launch is expected to be hosted on September 15. The company has confirmed a launch event without revealing many details. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi 11T design has leaked, courtesy of the leaked case renders.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T images shared by tipster Snooper reveal that the phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back. The camera black has two large camera cutouts and a tiny third one for the potential tele-macro sensor. The Mi 11T series camera also includes the LED flash and laser autofocus. The text on the back of the device confirms that the phone has a 108MP primary camera sensor. Currently, it is unknown if the standard model will also feature a 108MP camera or come with a 64MP primary sensor instead.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and volume keys on the right edge. At the front is a hole-punch display with thin bezels around it. It is rumoured that the phones will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. 

The Xiaomi 11T series is expected to come with 120W fast charging support. It could pack a 5000 mAh battery. Rumours also suggest that the standard 11T will have a Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Pro model could feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Xiaomi is expected to launch the devices in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. You can expect more details about the device to be unveiled in the days leading up to the launch.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 7, 2021 11:06 am

