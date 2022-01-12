Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, offers

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India starts at Rs 26,999.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge sale begins at 12 pm on January 12 in India. The smartphone under Rs 30,000 was launched alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 11i 5G earlier this month in India. The USP of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is its support for 120W fast charging, which the firm says refuels the 4500 mAh battery within 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has been launched in two storage configurations. The base 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 26,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

As part of the launch offers, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India for the base 6GB will be set at Rs 22,999. This also includes the cashback offer for SBI cardholders. The 8GB variant’s price drops to Rs 24,999 after clubbing the introductory price and cashback offers.

Xiaomi 11i price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 26,999. After deducting the price with the new year offer and cashback discounts, the effective price of the base variant comes down to Rs 21,499. The 8GB variant's price drops to Rs 23,499.

On top of the above-mentioned pricing, Xiaomi is also offering an upgrade offer for Redmi Note users, who can get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on top of the value of their old device.

Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications

The only difference between the two Xiaomi 11i series smartphones is the battery and fast charging support. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge packs a 4500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, whereas the Xiaomi 11i features a 5160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Both devices include their fast-charging adapters in the box. Users need to enable the “Boost Charging” mode on the Hypercharge to enable charging at full capacity.

Other specs of the smartphones remain the same. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The Xiaomi 11i and X11i Hypercharge come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. They also feature up to 3GB of virtual RAM.

The devices feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. They run Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and will get MIUI 13 soon. Both phones have a glass back and come with an IP53 rating for splash resistance.