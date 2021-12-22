MARKET NEWS

English
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch in India confirmed; to feature 120W fast charging support

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is rumoured to launch as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ from China.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
There is no word on the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India at the moment. However, based on the specs on offer, we can expect the device to be priced above Rs 20,000 in India.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch in India is set for January 6. The company will launch its first smartphone in India with 120W fast charging early next year. With that charging tech, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is claimed to charge completely within 15 minutes. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is rumoured to launch as a rebadged version of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ from China.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch in India

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will launch alongside the vanilla model on January 6. The latest teaser does not confirm any other details other than the charging speed of the Hypercharge variant. If the device is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, we can expect the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications to be the same as the Chinese variant.

In that case, the phone will pack a 4500 mAh battery. It will come with a 108MP triple-camera setup on the back. The camera setup will include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP telemacro sensor. For performance, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood. The phone will feature a 16MP front camera.

At the front, there will be a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It does not come with an in-display fingerprint scanner but instead offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Close

The Xiaomi smartphone will come in two colours at least - Camo Green and Stealth Black. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

There is no word on the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India at the moment. However, based on the specs on offer, we can expect the device to be priced above Rs 20,000 in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 22, 2021 01:17 pm

