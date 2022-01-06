Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch event in India today at 12PM: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India is confirmed to be under Rs 30,000.

Xiaomi 11i launch in India is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on January 6. The company will launch two new smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. One of the devices, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, supports 120W fast charging which is claimed to recharge the battery within 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Xiaomi 11i launch event will be hosted virtually due to the ongoing pandemic and the rising Omicron cases in India. The company will broadcast the pre-recorded Xiaomi 11i launch event on its official YouTube channel while sharing the specs and other details on its other social media platform. You can click on the video link below to watch the Xiaomi 11i series launch in India today at 12 pm.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India will be under Rs 30,000. The device will compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review), Mi 11X (Review), iQOO 7, etc.

Xiaomi 11i price in India could be under Rs 25,000. The official pricing details will be announced at the launch event. The phones are confirmed to come in Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green and Purple colours.

Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications

The Xiaomi 11i series is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launched late last year in China. As mentioned above, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes with 120W fast charging support for the 4500 mAh battery. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Considering it is a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge variant sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera.

At the front, there is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera.

The device does not come with an in-display fingerprint scanner but instead offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11i specifications, on the other hand, are almost the same as the Hypercharge variant with some differences in the battery and charging department. The phone has a 5160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The rest of the specs remain the same.