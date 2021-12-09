Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition was recently unveiled in China. The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE which was unveiled in India earlier this year. The launch of the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition comes just ahead of the Xiaomi 12 series release, which is expected to take place later this month.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition Price

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/256GB model will set you back CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,300).

It is available in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colours. The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition will go on sale in China on December 10, although global availability is yet to be detailed. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was unveiled in India back in September, so it is unlikely that the Youth Vitality Edition will be revealed in the country.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition Specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone also sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Xiaomi’s latest 5G mid-ranger packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For optics, the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition uses a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 20 MP selfie shooter.

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is also touted to be the lightest and thinnest 5G device from the company with a weight of 157 grams and a thickness of 6.81mm.