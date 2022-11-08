English
    Xbox's Gears of War franchise is getting a live-action film and animated series on Netflix

    There are no details for the cast or story yet

    Moneycontrol News
    November 08, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft/The Coalition)


    Microsoft's Gears of War franchise will be getting a live-action film adaptation and an animated series on Netflix.

    The streaming giant teased the news via Twitter, where they announced that they will be partnering The Coalition to adapt the video game series for the platform. Cast/crew details or story have not been announced yet.

    Gears of War is one of Xbox's premier franchises, starting life back in 2006 with the first game on the Xbox 360. The original trilogy explored the origins of veteran Marcus Fenix, a soldier with The Coalition who takes up arms against an invading force known as The Locust.

    Newer games and spin-offs have introduced more characters to the lore, and focus more on Marcus' son JD, a rebel soldier named Kait, and Delmont Walker. So far the series has seen five mainline games and two spin-offs. The franchise has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

    According to variety, there have been multiple attempts to bring the franchise to the big screen. In 2007, New Line Cinema held the rights to a film adaptation but nothing concrete materialised.

    In 2013, Scott Stuber, now head of original films at Netflix, was briefly attached to the project but it fell through. Similarly in 2018, Universal hired F Scott Frazier to write an adaptation for film that also never went anywhere.

    Tags: #Gears 5 #Gears of War #Microsoft #Netflix #Xbox
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 12:58 pm