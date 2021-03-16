Xbox Series X units sold out, Vijay Sales confirms restocking of the next-gen gaming console "soon"

The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S went on sale on March 15. The consoles were available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales, among other retailers. But the big boy Xbox Series X sold out in no time. However, if you didn’t manage to get your hands on one of the new Xbox consoles, you might not have to wait long.

But while the Xbox Series X has already sold out, the Xbox Series S is still available on Amazon India and Flipkart. Additionally, Vijay Sales has confirmed that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available for pre-booking on the platform soon. However, the official date is yet to be confirmed.

Consumers can pre-book the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles on Vijay Sales by paying the entire amount for the consoles. But at the time of writing, the Xbox Series X was listed as “currently unavailable”, and you can choose the “Notify Me” option for more information on when it will go on sale next. For those who pre-book the Xbox Series S, deliveries will start from March 19, 2021.

Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT) Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT) Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 12.15 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs at 1.565 GHz 16GB GDDR6 10GB GDDR6 10 GB RAM at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s 8 GB RAM at 224 GB/s, 2GB at 56 GB/s 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD 1 TB Expansion Card 1 TB Expansion Card 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive No Physical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 34,990 Rs 49,990