Xbox Series X units sold out, Vijay Sales confirms restocking of the next-gen gaming console "soon"

The Xbox Series S consoles are still available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon India.

March 16, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST

The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S went on sale on March 15. The consoles were available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales, among other retailers. But the big boy Xbox Series X sold out in no time. However, if you didn’t manage to get your hands on one of the new Xbox consoles, you might not have to wait long.

But while the Xbox Series X has already sold out, the Xbox Series S is still available on Amazon India and Flipkart. Additionally, Vijay Sales has confirmed that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available for pre-booking on the platform soon. However, the official date is yet to be confirmed.

Consumers can pre-book the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles on Vijay Sales by paying the entire amount for the consoles. But at the time of writing, the Xbox Series X was listed as “currently unavailable”, and you can choose the “Notify Me” option for more information on when it will go on sale next. For those who pre-book the Xbox Series S, deliveries will start from March 19, 2021.

The global silicone shortage is one of the biggest reasons for the short supply of the Xbox Series X consoles. The shortage has also affected Sony’s PS5 consoles, even more so dramatically. After a delayed launch, the PlayStation 5 consoles were sold out within minutes of them going on sale. India has also not seen the likes of the Sony PS Digital Edition.
Xbox Series XXbox Series S
Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT)Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT)
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 12.15 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1.825 GHzCustom RDNA 2 GPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs at 1.565 GHz
16GB GDDR610GB GDDR6
10 GB RAM at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s8 GB RAM at 224 GB/s, 2GB at 56 GB/s
1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
1 TB Expansion Card1 TB Expansion Card
4K UHD Blu-Ray DriveNo Physical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 34,990Rs 49,990

first published: Mar 16, 2021 03:01 pm

