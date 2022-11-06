Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 prices hiked in India: Check new price

Microsoft and Sony have hiked the prices of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles in India once again.

The Xbox Series X price in India will now start from Rs 55,990, which is a price hike of almost Rs 6,000. On the other hand, the Sony PlayStation 5 now starts from Rs 54,990 in India, while the digital version of the console starts from Rs 44,990.



For those that think this was made up. https://t.co/oYcCytsVLh

— 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) November 6, 2022

While Microsoft is yet to announce the price hike, industry insider Rishi Alwani has confirmed the news through a tweet. Alwani noted that the new price for the Xbox Series X will go into effect starting this month.

Apart from the Xbox Series X (Review), Microsoft is also hiking the price of the controllers and Elite Series 2 controller accessories. Check out the new prices for the controllers and accessories down below.

Additionally, the PlayStation 5 (Review) has also received a price hike in the country, although the price of Sony’s PS5 accessories remains the same. While Sony hasn’t confirmed the hike, Alwani already expected it to come soon. The ShopAtSc website also has the PS5 listed for Rs 54,990.

The Xbox Series X featured a launch price of Rs 49,999 in India, while the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition were first unveiled for Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990, respectively.