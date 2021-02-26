Xbox Series S available for pre-order on Amazon India and Flipkart

Microsoft has resumed pre-orders for the Xbox Series S on Amazon, with shipping set to start on March 9. While Flipkart is also taking pre-orders for the Xbox Series S, there is no official shipping date, although we expect it to be the same as Amazon, i.e., March 9.

The Xbox Series X and Series S arrived in India back in November. However, stocks have been in short supply ever since. At the moment, Microsoft seems to be replenishing stock of the Xbox Series S in India. Both Amazon India and Flipkart are selling it for Rs 34,990. Customers who pre-order the Xbox Series S on Amazon are expected to receive the consoles between March 12 and 14.

While the Xbox Series X continues to remain out of stock, Prepaidgamecard (First spotted by Gadgets360) is allowing users to place orders with an expected delivery date between April 16 and April 20. The price listed on the website is Rs 49,990, so the retailer doesn’t seem to be demanding a higher price.