Xbox Series S available for pre-order on Amazon India and Flipkart

Xbox Series X is available for pre-order on Prepaidgamecard.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST

Microsoft has resumed pre-orders for the Xbox Series S on Amazon, with shipping set to start on March 9. While Flipkart is also taking pre-orders for the Xbox Series S, there is no official shipping date, although we expect it to be the same as Amazon, i.e., March 9.

The Xbox Series X and Series S arrived in India back in November. However, stocks have been in short supply ever since. At the moment, Microsoft seems to be replenishing stock of the Xbox Series S in India. Both Amazon India and Flipkart are selling it for Rs 34,990. Customers who pre-order the Xbox Series S on Amazon are expected to receive the consoles between March 12 and 14.

While the Xbox Series X continues to remain out of stock, Prepaidgamecard (First spotted by Gadgets360) is allowing users to place orders with an expected delivery date between April 16 and April 20. The price listed on the website is Rs 49,990, so the retailer doesn’t seem to be demanding a higher price.

Xbox Series X  and Series S Specs
Xbox Series XXbox Series S
Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT)Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT)
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 12.15 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1.825 GHzCustom RDNA 2 GPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs at 1.565 GHz
16GB GDDR610GB GDDR6
10 GB RAM at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s8 GB RAM at 224 GB/s, 2GB at 56 GB/s
1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
1 TB Expansion Card1 TB Expansion Card
4K UHD Blu-Ray DriveNo Physical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 34,990Rs 49,990

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Microsoft #Xbox
first published: Feb 26, 2021 07:45 pm

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

