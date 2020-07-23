Xbox Games Showcase will be held at 09:30 pm (IST) today: How to watch the livestream

Microsoft is preparing to give gamers a sneak peek at some more upcoming titles coming to the Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s second virtual Xbox Games Showcase will primarily focus on first-party titles from Xbox Game Studios, although we should get some third-party games as well.

What time can you watch the Xbox event in India?

The Xbox Games Showcase will kick off later today at 09:30 pm (IST), Thursday, July 23. If you want to watch the pre-show hosted by Geoff Keighley, you can tune in an hour earlier at 08:30 pm (IST).

Where can I watch the livestream?

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase event live on Xbox’s official YouTube channel or on the official Twitter, Facebook, or Twitch accounts. You can also watch the livestream on the Xbox website. We’ve also embedded the video below for your convenience.

What to expect?

Microsoft has reaffirmed that the Xbox Game Studios event will only focus on upcoming Xbox Series X Games. We are expecting to get a better look at Hellblade 2 and Psychonauts 2 as well as some Halo Infinite gameplay. Other titles we expect to see, including Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We are also hoping to get a sneak peek of the heavily anticipated Fable 4.

In what resolution will Microsoft be streaming the event?

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase event in 1080p resolution at 60fps. While a 4K stream will not be available, Microsoft has confirmed that the entire event will be available in 4K resolution at 60fps immediately after it ends.