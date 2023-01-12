Xbox, Bethesda to offer a peek into upcoming games on January 25

Microsoft has announced a "Developer_Direct" livestream for January 25 during which games by several internal Xbox studios such as Arkane Austin, Mojang, Turn 10 and Zenimax Online Studios will be presented.

The Bethesda and Xbox event will showcase games that will be released in the coming months for Xbox, PC and Game Pass.

The Developer_Direct event will focus on The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and Redfall. Microsoft said that Bethesda's anticipated game Starfield will have a standalone showcase later down the line.

You can tune in to the event on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also catch the event on Bethesda's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The event is scheduled for 12pm PT/3pm ET or 1:30am IST.

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) will showcase its next chapter update and a major new feature, which will be included in the game's biggest update so far.

"The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know," wrote Microsoft.

Turn 10 Studios will showcase the next Forza Motorsport game, "built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S". Mojang Studios will offer a glimpse of the Player-vs-Player (PvP) experience of Minecraft Legends, which has been developed in collaboration with Blackbird Interactive and is scheduled to launch this spring. Last, will be Arkane Austin's Redfall, created by the "minds behind Dishonored and Prey". The showcase will include several minutes of gameplay and will go in-depth into combat, customisation, bosses, open-world and more.

