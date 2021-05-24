MARKET NEWS

Domino's Pizza Data Breach: Here's how you can find out if your address and phone number are on this list

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
Data related to 18 crore orders from Domino's pizza and nearly 13TB of employee and customer details has resurfaced online. The group behind the hack has made the information public and has said that payment details and employee files will soon follow.

To know if your information is in the database, you first need to download the Tor Browser. Once you do that, click the link here. As of the time of this writing, the link works but the search engine is a little slow since it has to sift through nearly 13TB of data. The link does appear to crash from time to time as well, if that happens just try after some time.

As of the time of this writing, we have managed to get it working once but the search took a lot of time, so be patient. This is likely due to the high volume of people searching a very heavy database.

If you have ordered Domino's pizza online, then your details are one hundred percent part of this database. When contacted, Jubilant Foodworks, the parent company of Domino's in India said that they had experienced an "information security incident" and denied any "financial information was accessed" by the hackers.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cybersecurity #Dominos hack
first published: May 24, 2021 12:25 pm

