Domino's Pizza Data Breach: Here's how you can find out if your address and phone number are on this list

The onion link for the 13TB database tells you if your information is part of the breach

Data related to 18 crore orders from Domino's pizza and nearly 13TB of employee and customer details has resurfaced online. The group behind the hack has made the information public and has said that payment details and employee files will soon follow.

To know if your information is in the database, you first need to download the Tor Browser. Once you do that, click the link here. As of the time of this writing, the link works but the search engine is a little slow since it has to sift through nearly 13TB of data. The link does appear to crash from time to time as well, if that happens just try after some time.



Again!! Data of 18 Crore orders of #Domino's India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc. #InfoSec#GDPR#DataLeak@fs0c131ypic.twitter.com/wIwL5ct6hX

— Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) May 21, 2021

As of the time of this writing, we have managed to get it working once but the search took a lot of time, so be patient. This is likely due to the high volume of people searching a very heavy database.

If you have ordered Domino's pizza online, then your details are one hundred percent part of this database. When contacted, Jubilant Foodworks, the parent company of Domino's in India said that they had experienced an "information security incident" and denied any "financial information was accessed" by the hackers.