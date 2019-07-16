Worried for data safety? These Chrome extensions stop third-parties from accessing data without permission

Google has made several efforts to hamper third parties from collecting data without permission. And, while the search giant’s efforts are admirable, they aren’t enough. Safari, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge have all stepped up their efforts to protect users from trackers who gather users’ browsing data.

Google has also confirmed it would do a better job of protecting users’ privacy through its Chrome browser, but if you don’t want to wait, a few privacy-minded extensions can help you block trackers from fingerprinting your browsing activity. Fingerprinting is a means by which advertisers monitor your web activity across different websites without permission.

Here are a few extensions that can help users manage the information websites gather.

Privacy Badger from EFF monitors third-party trackers that attempt to access your browsing data without permission. Privacy Badger blocks ads which come with embedded trackers. This extension prevents advertisers from tracking you across multiple websites without permission. Privacy Badger also features a simple user interface – simple sliders to control how much or little you want to block – and is free to use.

Cookie AutoDelete allows users to automatically delete unused cookies from closed tabs. After installing the extension, Auto-clean will have to be enabled, so all your cookies don’t get deleted. Auto-clean whitelists cookies from tabs you may want to keep, like progression in a game.

uBlock Origin is a broad-spectrum tracker blocker that gives users control over what to block. The extension uses different modes from Easy and Medium to Hard and Nightmare to block trackers. The modes range from a reasonable approach to preventing trackers to blocking everything. uBlock Origin doesn’t impact performance by hogging system resources.

Google Chrome is also bringing new privacy controls that will provide full coverage like Firefox and Safari. In the meantime, these privacy extensions will have to do.