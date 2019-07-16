App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Worried for data safety? These Chrome extensions stop third-parties from accessing data without permission

Google Chrome is also bringing new privacy controls that will provide full coverage like Firefox and Safari.

Carlsen Martin

Google has made several efforts to hamper third parties from collecting data without permission. And, while the search giant’s efforts are admirable, they aren’t enough. Safari, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge have all stepped up their efforts to protect users from trackers who gather users’ browsing data.

Google has also confirmed it would do a better job of protecting users’ privacy through its Chrome browser, but if you don’t want to wait, a few privacy-minded extensions can help you block trackers from fingerprinting your browsing activity. Fingerprinting is a means by which advertisers monitor your web activity across different websites without permission.

Here are a few extensions that can help users manage the information websites gather.

Close

Privacy Badger from EFF monitors third-party trackers that attempt to access your browsing data without permission. Privacy Badger blocks ads which come with embedded trackers. This extension prevents advertisers from tracking you across multiple websites without permission. Privacy Badger also features a simple user interface – simple sliders to control how much or little you want to block – and is free to use.

related news

Cookie AutoDelete allows users to automatically delete unused cookies from closed tabs. After installing the extension, Auto-clean will have to be enabled, so all your cookies don’t get deleted. Auto-clean whitelists cookies from tabs you may want to keep, like progression in a game.

uBlock Origin is a broad-spectrum tracker blocker that gives users control over what to block. The extension uses different modes from Easy and Medium to Hard and Nightmare to block trackers. The modes range from a reasonable approach to preventing trackers to blocking everything. uBlock Origin doesn’t impact performance by hogging system resources.

Google Chrome is also bringing new privacy controls that will provide full coverage like Firefox and Safari. In the meantime, these privacy extensions will have to do.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #cyber security #Google #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.