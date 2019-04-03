App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 07:03 PM IST

Worldwide Public Cloud revenue to grow 17.5 percent in 2019: Gartner

Over 30 percent of technology providers’ new software investments will shift from cloud-first to cloud-only.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 17.5 percent in 2019 to total USD 214.3 billion, up from USD 182.4 billion in 2018, according to Gartner.

The fastest-growing market segment will be cloud system infrastructure services, or infrastructure as a service (IaaS), which is forecast to grow 27.5 percent in 2019 to reach USD 38.9 billion, up from USD 30.5 billion in 2018. The second-highest growth rate of 21.8 percent will be achieved by cloud application infrastructure services, or platform as a service (PaaS).

“Cloud services are definitely shaking up the industry,” said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner. “At Gartner, we know of no vendor or service provider today whose business model offerings and revenue growth are not influenced by the increasing adoption of cloud-first strategies in organizations. What we see now is only the beginning, though. Through 2022, Gartner projects the market size and growth of the cloud services industry at nearly three time the growth of overall IT services.”

According to recent Gartner surveys, more than a third of organizations see cloud investments as a top three investing priority, which is impacting market offerings. Gartner expects that by the end of 2019, more than 30 percent of technology providers’ new software investments will shift from cloud-first to cloud-only. This means that license-based software consumption will further plummet, while SaaS and subscription-based cloud consumption models continue their rise.

“Organizations need cloud-related services to get on boarded onto public clouds and to transform their operations as they adopt public cloud services,” said Mr. Nag. Currently almost 19 percent of cloud budgets are spent on cloud-related services, such as cloud consulting, implementation, migration and managed services, and Gartner expects that this rate will increase to 28 percent by 2022.
