World’s first in-display fingerprint sensor phone Vivo Apex to launch as Vivo Nex in China: Reports

One of the most anticipated phones of the year, Vivo Apex will soon be launched in China. Unveiled as a concept phone at the Mobile World Congress 2018, the device came out with the first ever in-display fingerprint sensor on a smartphone along with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, the highest ever.

After heavy speculation and rumours, the company recently confirmed that the phone will be launched on June 12 in the Chinese market. However, a new report says the phone will not be launched as Apex and will be called Vivo Nex. The report suggests that the company may launch two variants of the ‘truly bezel-less phone’.

As per the report, a phone sharing striking resemblance with Vivo Apex has been spotted on a poster in an offline store in China, which was termed as Vivo Nex.

Ihei5, the Chinese publication which first spotted the poster, states that the phone appeared with the caption "the flagship of AI wisdom", which could be a hint towards the AI capabilities of its camera.

The report further says the phone will be launched in two versions. The premium version will come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. This version will sport the sliding camera, making it the truly bezel-less display smartphone.

The second version will come powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device, however will sport a front camera housed at the phone's bottom chin.

While the premium version is priced at CNY 4,999 (about Rs 52,600), the latter is priced at CNY 3,798 (about Rs 40,000).

Meanwhile, Weibo leaked images of the 6GB RAM device sporting the front camera housed on the bottom chin, without providing any additional information.

The sliding camera on Vivo Nex is reportedly an 8MP camera featuring AI capabilities and will slide out of its socket in 0.8 seconds. The phone may also sport System-in-Package (SiP) which will provide the users with high quality audio experience.