App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World’s first in-display fingerprint sensor phone Vivo Apex to launch as Vivo Nex in China: Reports

Unveiled as a concept phone at the Mobile World Congress 2018, the device came out with the first ever in-display fingerprint sensor on a smartphone along with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, the highest ever

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Courtesy: www.ihei5.com
Image Courtesy: www.ihei5.com

One of the most anticipated phones of the year, Vivo Apex will soon be launched in China. Unveiled as a concept phone at the Mobile World Congress 2018, the device came out with the first ever in-display fingerprint sensor on a smartphone along with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, the highest ever.

After heavy speculation and rumours, the company recently confirmed that the phone will be launched on June 12 in the Chinese market. However, a new report says the phone will not be launched as Apex and will be called Vivo Nex. The report suggests that the company may launch two variants of the ‘truly bezel-less phone’.

As per the report, a phone sharing striking resemblance with Vivo Apex has been spotted on a poster in an offline store in China, which was termed as Vivo Nex.

Ihei5, the Chinese publication which first spotted the poster, states that the phone appeared with the caption "the flagship of AI wisdom", which could be a hint towards the AI capabilities of its camera.

related news

The report further says the phone will be launched in two versions. The premium version will come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. This version will sport the sliding camera, making it the truly bezel-less display smartphone.

The second version will come powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device, however will sport a front camera housed at the phone's bottom chin.

While the premium version is priced at CNY 4,999 (about Rs 52,600), the latter is priced at CNY 3,798 (about Rs 40,000).

Meanwhile, Weibo leaked images of the 6GB RAM device sporting the front camera housed on the bottom chin, without providing any additional information.

The sliding camera on Vivo Nex is reportedly an 8MP camera featuring AI capabilities and will slide out of its socket in 0.8 seconds. The phone may also sport System-in-Package (SiP) which will provide the users with high quality audio experience.
First Published on May 29, 2018 08:44 pm

tags #Business #smartphone #Technology #Vivo

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.