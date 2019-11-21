World TV Day: Here are our picks of the top smart TVs available for purchase

OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN-1 (Rs 69,900) || The OnePlus TV has a 55-inch QLED 4K display with ultra-thin bezels, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 95.1 percent. The standard Q1 has four speakers that give a combined output of 50W and are tuned by DOLBY ATMOS. The OnePlus TV boots on Android TV 9 and supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and other OTT apps. The OnePlus TV comes with a OnePlus remote that has a rechargeable battery via USB Type-C. You can use your smartphone as a remote and use the OnePlus Connect app to navigate through the TV or perform other tasks.