World TV Day: Here are our picks of the top smart TVs available for purchase

November 21 is observed as World Television Day. On World TV Day, we list out some of the best Smart TVs available across all budgets. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Samsung Series 4 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (Price: Rs 14,999) || Samsung calls this TV a 7-in-1 Smart TV that offers a variety of features. It has a 32-inch display with an HD resolution of 1,366 x 768 and comes with 2 HDMI port and a single USB port. This series of Samsung Smart TV can be used as a full-fledged PC or a virtual music system. The Series 4 Smart TV also supports Live Cast and Screen Mirroring, The TV also comes with Micro Dimming Pro feature that allows you experience rich colours and minute details on the big screen. 2/8 Motorola 80.5cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Wireless Gamepad (32SAFHDM) (Price: Rs 13,999) || Motorola entered the Smart TV market in association with Flipkart. The company currently offers a range of smart TVs in different sizes and budgets. This 32-inch TV offers an IPS Panel and has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The Motorola Smart TV boots on Android 9 OS and has a voice-enabled remote. The company also bundles a wireless gamepad. 3/8 Thomson B9 Pro 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32M3277 PRO) (Price: Rs 9,499) || This 32-inch HD TV by Thomson has an IPS A+ panel with brightness levels up to 450 nits. It comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. This Smart TV runs on Android OS and supports various OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, etc. It has a sound output of 20W. 4/8 Mi LED Smart TV 4A 100 cm (40-inch) (Rs 17,999) || Xiaomi is known for offering the best features without making a hole in the pocket. This 40-inch Mi TV offers a Full HD resolution of 1080 x 1920. It comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Mi TV supports various OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, etc. out of the box and has a 20 Watts RMS sound output. 5/8 Vu Pixelight 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode (Rs 21,999) || If you love watching cricket on your TV, this one's for you. The Vu Pixelight comes equipped with a 4K panel and the new Cricket Mode setting. It uses a combination of optimised brightness and a variety of picture settings to highlight the cricket ball against any background in a stadium. It also supports Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and some other OTT platforms. The Smart TV has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. 6/8 iFFALCON by TCL AI-Powered K31 108cm (43-inch) 4K LED Smart Android TV with HDR 10 (Price: Rs 20,999) || This Iffalcon TV features a hands-free AI Voice Interaction that allows you to control it with just your voice. You need to buy a dongle separately to use this feature. The 43-inch TV has a 4K resolution and comes with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It has a built-in Chromemcast for casting photos, movies, etc from an Android or iOS device. 7/8 LG 139cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (Price: Rs 58,999) || LG’s AI ThinQ TV features built-in Google Assistant that supports over 800 offline commands. It also supports multi HDR formats such as HDR10 Pro and HLG Pro for better colours, details and contrast in pictures. The Smart TV with a 4K screen runs on Web OS and has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. 8/8 OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN-1 (Rs 69,900) || The OnePlus TV has a 55-inch QLED 4K display with ultra-thin bezels, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 95.1 percent. The standard Q1 has four speakers that give a combined output of 50W and are tuned by DOLBY ATMOS. The OnePlus TV boots on Android TV 9 and supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and other OTT apps. The OnePlus TV comes with a OnePlus remote that has a rechargeable battery via USB Type-C. You can use your smartphone as a remote and use the OnePlus Connect app to navigate through the TV or perform other tasks. First Published on Nov 21, 2019 01:23 pm