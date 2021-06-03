MARKET NEWS

World Environment Day 2021: Snapchat brings 9 new Bitmojis to promote 'Ecosystem Restoration'

The new Bitmojis on Snapchat include acts like watering plants, growing new plants, saving water, etc.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Snapchat has released nine new Bitmojis ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. The new Snapchat Bitmojis showcases various habits and changes that one can take to preserve energy while maintaining a clean environment.

The new Bitmojis on Snapchat include acts like watering plants, growing new plants, saving water, etc. To use these Bitmojis, head to the sticker section of the app.You can also add the new Bitmojis as Stories or send them to your contacts on Snapchat. Just like other Bitmojis, users can choose to edit and make some tweaks to the existing Bitmojis.

The new Bitmojis are Snapchat’s way of letting people show their concern towards nature while staying at home during the pandemic.

Snapchat introduced its users to Bitmoji in 2016. The standalone app was acquired in 2016 for about $100 million by Snap (the company behind Snapchat). It lets users create their personal emoji to express emotions or showcase some activity. 

In related news, the company recently launched its first original series in India titled Phone Swap India. According to Snapchat data, more than 70 million people in India watched shows on Snapchat and Snap’s daily active user base grew by over 150 percent last year.

The company also plans to double down on its user base in India. The company crossed the 60-million mark in India earlier this year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Snapchat
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:49 am

