World Emoji Day: New customisation will soon be available to Apple's Memojis

World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17.

World Emoji Day is being celebrated on July 17 and on that occasion, Apple has offered its users to dress up their Memoji stickers with new customisations that are available in the public beta preview of iOS 15. Memoji is Apple's own take on Emoji's and while these customizations will be available in the next update, iOS15, iPhone users can now have fun by signing up for the public beta version.

Here are all the cool ways in which you can customize your memoji-

1- Clothing: Users can customise their Memoji with more than 40 outfits that reflect their style, mood, or the season with up to three different colours, and they can show it off using Memoji stickers with expressive body language that includes the upper body, reported Times of India.

2- Headgear: Another category is multi-coloured headgear which a user can use a Memoji to represent a favourite sports team or university.

3- New glasses: Apple has also included three new glasses — heart, star, and retro-shaped. You can also select the colour for the frame and lenses.

Other than these three, Apple has also included accessibility options and two different eye colours. The first allows you to represent yourself with cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, or a soft helmet. With the second, users can select a different colour for their left eye and right eye. The update also offers nine new memoji including a shaka, a hand wave, a light bulb moment, and more reported Gadgets 360.

Some other emoji options in the draft set are a saluting face, a biting lip and a low battery emoji. The heart-hand emoji, that was missing until now, is also there in the next draft called Emoji 14.0. Some of the other notable inclusions are a melting face, a face with open eyes and hand over mouth, and a face with a peeking eye emoji.